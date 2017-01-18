Easy Beauty Tips The Pros Use

Beauty can mean a million different things to a million different people. By knowing what your culture and society considers beautiful, you can cater a little better to those around you. Beauty can be a look, or it can be something as simple as a sunset. Noticing and using beauty in your every day life, can attract even more beauty!

Lightly spray your face with a hydrating mist to make your makeup last longer. The mist will help set your makeup, keep it looking fresh and give you that just done makeup look for hours. This is great for keeping your makeup in place for those long days at work or nights out with friends.

Make good use of light moisturizers prior to doing your makeup. It will help your makeup to go on smoothly. Without a moisturizer, your makeup could appear to be blotchy. Your face will look fresh and healthy and your makeup will remain in place for longer.

New products called mattifying lotions are perfect for any makeup kit because they can be applied anywhere on the face that appears slick from excessive oils. These lotions often have a creamy or heavy gel consistency and can be applied without a mirror; it also provides a smooth foundation upon which your makeup can be applied.

Brighten up your eyes with this natural look: apply a light, neutral-colored eye shadow to your entire upper eyelid. Look for sand, khaki, beige, or fawn colors. This will neutralize any redness on your lids, which can make you appear older and tired. Add drama by smudging a darker shade on the lids just in the crease.

Splashing cold water on your face can help reduce the frequency and prevalence of pimples. This is because it shrinks the size of your pores, making it less likely and less possible for them to get clogged, and clogging usually results in the appearance of a pimple. So to keep yourself pimple free, splash cold water!

If you have the money, you may want to get another set of cosmetics that you normally use, like foundation, lipstick or lotion. You should have these in handy places like a desk drawer at your office so the other can be at home. This is a way to stay prepared so you will not neglect to put on your makeup.

Apply eye shadow to seal in eyeliner. When you are making up your eyes, apply your liner before your eye shadow. Then, when applying the shadow, slightly dampen a cotton swab and add some eye shadow. Smooth this over the liner and you will find it lasts much longer.

If you want to have soft feet, use petroleum jelly. It is less expensive than most other skin moisturizer and it works just as well. Use the jelly on the toes, soles and underside of your feet a few times each week to keep them from cracking and peeling. Having healthy feet is easy with just a little petroleum jelly!

Use hydrogen peroxide to cure yellowed nails. Nothing is beautiful about yellowing nails. To fix this problem, soak cotton in peroxide and then wipe each nail for several strokes. Let it sit on your nails for a few minutes. Rinse your nails, and admire the lack of yellow coloring.

Always apply a heat protectant spray to your hair before using a curling iron, flat iron or hair dryer. Heat can damage your hair, leaving it brittle, dry and full of split ends. Just like their name implies, heat protectant sprays coat your hair to protect it from the heat. This allows it to stay smooth, sleek and shiny no matter how you choose to style your hair.

Pat moisturizer into your skin instead of rubbing it. Most people rub their moisturizer into their skin. This can actually disperse the moisturizer to different parts of your skin or even remove most of it entirely. Try patting it over your skin instead. Your skin will absorb it more evenly.

If you do not have a lot of time to spend on make up, you can still hide blemishes and dark spots. A concealer stick is a great way to cover up any spots or dark circles under your eyes. Put on powder over the concealer and you will look great by only spending a couple minutes of time.

Don't think of beauty as a competition between you and the models from the fashion industry. Beauty doesn't mean to compete at looking good, but to show how confident you are about yourself. You will be better off in all areas of your existence.

As you know, beauty is something you can directly control. Start improving your appearance by incorporating some of the techniques you read about into your beauty regimen. You have the right to feel and look your best. It is up to you to take some steps to improve your beauty.