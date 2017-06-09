Out Of Date Closet? Read This Outstanding Style Short Article

Your clothes tell people about who you are. It is not difficult to put together an outfit for an occasion if you know how to approach it. Matching colors and styles take a little practice. If you want some hints on how you can have great looking outfits that suit your personality, read this article.

If you are not very tall, you should be careful about wearing sweaters that are too long. While you do not want to wear something that is so short that it resembles a cropped top, wearing something with too much length will only make you appear to be much shorter than you actually are.

Do not use sponges to apply your liquid and cream based foundations and blushes. You will lose product in the sponge every time you do. Additionally, the sponge becomes a breeding ground for germs. Instead, use clean fingertips for application, switching fingers or cleaning them between different products or colors.

Black and white, a very popular combination, is in again this season. There are many outfits on the runway that use this combination. Try to include these colors into your wardrobe so that almost anything that you wear can match them. When it comes to the types of fashion choices you can make here, the sky is really the limit.

On days when you aren't feeling your best, a nice, big pair of stylish sunglasses can be your best friend. If you did not get enough sleep, the night before or are ill, a pair of sunglasses will cover your sickly-looking eyes and add mystery and added style to your ensemble.

Create a style that is all your own. It is easy to dress like everyone else, but you should create a style all your own. You have to have a certain kind of personality to do this, however, once you do it, you can receive compliments on your unique style.

Crocheted clothing is back in style once again. The most popular pieces this season happen to be crocheted vests. These comfy vests come in a multitude of colors, patterns, and thicknesses to add a cozy and homemade look to any outfit. Try wearing them over your plain shirts or dresses.

It's ok to mix up prints and colors in your fashion choices. Many people think that layering a print on top of another print is a fashion no-no, but it can work and look extremely stylish. Just make sure that your clothes have classic lines. It's when you've got multiple prints and crazy clothing shapes that the fashion police will take notice.

If you struggle with frizz, don't vigorously dry your hair with your towel after washing it. That damages your hair and encourages frizz. Wrap your hair in the towel instead so soak up the moisture. When you are satisfied with the results, unwrap it and brush the hair with a comb.

Select clothing that is appropriate for your age and the event you are attending. If you are outfitted in clothing that is for people younger or older than you, you will lose the effect you want. Also, if you do not consider the venue, you may stand out in an unpleasant way. You want to look fabulous, but not stick out.

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

Make sure that you dress for each occasion you attend appropriately. If you go to a big fancy dinner, you are going to want to make sure that you wear nice formal attire. However, if you are going to a simple outing with friends, then you don't have to go all out.

If you have problems with very small flakes of dandruff, you may be experiencing dry scalp. If this is the case, you could just change shampoos and use a shampoo and conditioner that are more hydrating. Larger flakes of dandruff indicate Seborrheic Dermatitis caused by scalp irritation. In this case, use a medicated dandruff shampoo containing selenium sulfide, salicylic acid, pyrithione zinc or an antifungal agent.

If you are in your 40's or older, know that you can still fashionable for your age. This does not mean that you should dress the way you did when you are 20, but you can make wise fashion choices. For middle-aged women, V-neck tops with cardigans or blazers with a pair of dress pants is a nice look.

If you are a business traveler, it is a good idea to have many articles of clothing that are easy to care for and don't wrinkle easily. Yes, most hotel rooms will supply you with an iron and an ironing board, but you don't want to spend your precious time doing this every time you unpack. Keep your dresses, slacks, and shirts hung up when you are in a hotel.

You may have felt fashion was something that was out of reach for you. Hopefully, you've just learned all kinds of neat things. Keep learning to become a fashion goddess.